David Emerson Hall
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
David Emerson Hall

December 26, 1942 - September 25, 2020

David Emerson Hall, 77, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Castlewood, Va., and grew in Dante, Va., a son of the late James H. and Lillie D. Elam Hall.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. William T. Arnold officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com.

Mr. Hall and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.

Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services

417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Sep
29
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
Freddie & Paula Halloway
Family
September 28, 2020