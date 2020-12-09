David GrubbMay 28, 1956 - November 29, 2020David Brewer Grubb, age 64, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Spring Hope, N.C. David was born on May 28, 1956, in Abingdon, Va.David loved working hard and was always ready to help family and friends. He also loved his many animals, many of which were rescue animals. David was loved by his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Norine Ruth Grubb, and his fiancée, Danille Veazey. He is survived by two sons, Matthew Grubb (Natatia) of Hanover, Md., and Joshua Grubb (Jayme) of Smithfield, N.C.; and two granddaughters, Peyton and Piper Grubb of Smithfield, N.C. In addition, he is survived by three sisters, Donna Cox Rotenberry of Abingdon, Va., Joyce Miller of Four Oaks, N.C., and Janet King of Cumming, Ga.; and his twin brother, Dale Grubb (Carol) of Bristol, Va. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Linda Grubb of Clayton, N.C.; and eight nieces and their families.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, N.C.This has been a courtesy announcement byFarris Funeral Service427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210