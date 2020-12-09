Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Grubb
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
David Grubb

May 28, 1956 - November 29, 2020

David Brewer Grubb, age 64, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Spring Hope, N.C. David was born on May 28, 1956, in Abingdon, Va.

David loved working hard and was always ready to help family and friends. He also loved his many animals, many of which were rescue animals. David was loved by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Norine Ruth Grubb, and his fiancée, Danille Veazey. He is survived by two sons, Matthew Grubb (Natatia) of Hanover, Md., and Joshua Grubb (Jayme) of Smithfield, N.C.; and two granddaughters, Peyton and Piper Grubb of Smithfield, N.C. In addition, he is survived by three sisters, Donna Cox Rotenberry of Abingdon, Va., Joyce Miller of Four Oaks, N.C., and Janet King of Cumming, Ga.; and his twin brother, Dale Grubb (Carol) of Bristol, Va. Also surviving is the mother of his children, Linda Grubb of Clayton, N.C.; and eight nieces and their families.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, N.C.

This has been a courtesy announcement by

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Missing you more every day. A loving brother and friend.
Joyce N Miller
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results