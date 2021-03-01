David Sanders Henderson Jr.
October 11, 1965 - February 24, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
David "Bo" Sanders Henderson Jr., age 55, left this Earth to join his family and friends in Heaven on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born October 11, 1965 and was a graduate of R.B. Worthy High School and Emory & Henry College. Bo was a Class A contractor, as well as a licensed electrician and plumber. He used his skills and talent to start his business Henderson Renovation & Construction Company (HRCC).
Bo had a wonderful sense of humor and was very loving. He had a way of making anyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. He was also a very giving person. His selflessness continued after he passed when he gave the gift of life to others through organ and tissue donation. His family and friends could not be more proud of him.
Bo loved to pass the time hunting, cooking, playing with his best buddy Samson, woodworking, and leatherworking. But his favorite thing to do was spend time with "his girls," daughters Rebecca and Elizabeth Henderson.
Bo is survived by daughters, Rebecca and Elizabeth Henderson; son, Josh Poston; parents, David Henderson Sr. and Lois Gregory; siblings, Sheila (and Mike) Lampkins, Lisa (and Chuck) Laney, and Terri Grady; nieces, Jennifer McLemore, Michelle Owens, Kelsey Hall, and Brittany Lampkins; nephew, Cody Rector; and grandchildren, Hailey and Cole Poston. He was also survived by special cousin, Mark Frye and close friends, Heather and Joey Owens and Ms. Eva.
Bo's giving spirit and love for others will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the David "Bo" Sanders Henderson Jr. family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.