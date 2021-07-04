Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
David Bruce Jordan Sr.
David Bruce Jordan Sr.

Mr. David Bruce Jordan Sr., 95, of Jackson, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday July 2, 2021. In addition to his parents, Basley and Lillian Coffman Jordan, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Prichard Jordan; infant son, Richard; grandson, David Bruce Jordan III; brothers, Mack, Fielder, and Martin Jordan; and sister, Voncille Jordan Phillips. He was the last surviving member of his family.

Mr. Jordan was a World War II veteran serving his country as a member of the 3181st signal service battalion and latter attached to the USS Hank. He served in the capture of Okinawa and the occupation of Japan. He was the Builder/Owner/Manager of several radio and TV stations including WNRG and WMJD in Grundy, Va., WDTM in Selmer, Tenn., WMTD in Hinton, W.Va., as well as stations in Richwood, W.Va., Huntingdon, Tenn., and McKenzie, Tenn. A Kentucky Colonel, and West Virginia Ambassador of Good Will, he enjoyed aviation and was licensed to pilot his own Piper Cherokee and Piper Arrow.

He is survived by his sons, David Bruce Jordan Jr., Terry Lewis Jordan and wife, Kathy, and Jonathan Patrick Jordan and his wife, Holly. Grandchildren include Shawn Jordan and wife Laci, Robert Jordan, Alex Jordan, Reagan Jordan, Eli Jordan, Maggie Jordan, Jason Stiltner and Jeremy Stiltner. Great grandchildren include Destry Jordan, Charli VonCille Jordan, Rhett Patrick Jordan, Gracie Stiltner, Julian Stiltner, Jonah Stiltner and Abram Stiltner along with many nieces and nephews.

Sons, grandsons, and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Waller Douglas Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at Pafford Funeral Home in Lexington.

Pafford Funeral Home, www.paffordfuneralhome.com, 731-968-2544.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Jordan. Sherry Crose, Executive Director Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
Sherry Crose
July 6, 2021
