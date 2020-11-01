David Lee Hawkins
October 11, 1956 - September 29, 2020
David Lee Hawkins, age 63, formerly of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on September 29 2020, in Quartzsite, Ariz.
He was born on October 11, 1956, the son of the late Victor V. and Frances Elizabeth Hawkins of Bristol, Tenn. He retired in 2017 from the Northeast State Correctional Facility in Mountain City, Tenn., where he was a counselor. After retirement, he bought a motor home and traveled the country, which he enjoyed, meeting many new friends along the way.
David is survived by his stepmother, Elsie N. Hawkins; stepbrother, Gary J. Newman; stepsister, Kathy N. Stiltner, all of Blountville, Tenn.; sister, Vickie Beasley of Jekyll Island, Ga., as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor David will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn., with Pastor Stan Anderson officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 1, 2020.