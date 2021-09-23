David D. May
September 18, 2021
CHURCH HILL, Tenn.
David D. May, age 64, passed on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. David was a 1975 graduate of Abingdon High School. He was an employee of Rex TV & Appliance and most recently employed with Citi Bank.
He was preceded in death by his father. Robert L. May; father-in-law, Carl O'Dell Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Kirkpatrick, Thomas Whittaker and Byrd Preston.
David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen O'Dell May; children, Adam May, Elizabeth May and Brad (Candice) May; mother, Sherrye Deyerle May; grandchildren, Aiden May, Liam May and Gavin May; sister, Suzanne Preston; niece, Rachel (Josh) Nelson; great-nephew, Beckett Nelson; mother-in-law, Billie O'Dell Littrell; sisters-in-law, Debra Kirkpatrick and Sandra Whittaker; brothers-in law, Jeff (Gail) O'Dell and David O'Dell.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens, located at 19415 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, Va. 24210, with Jon Rogers officiating.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center's ICU and Emergency Room who cared for Mr. May.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Mr. May's memory to the American Diabetes Association
or the American Heart Association
.
Those wishing to express sympathy may do so by visiting www.farisfuneralservice.com
. The family of David D. May is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2021.