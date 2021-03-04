David Robert Montgomery
November 23, 1937 - March 2, 2021
David Robert Montgomery, age 83, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 23, 1937, a son of the late Roy and Sue Arnold Montgomery, and he was a lifelong resident of Bristol.
Mr. Montgomery was a retired Fire Sargent from the City of Bristol, Va. Fire Department. He was a life member of Bristol Life Saving Crew, Charter Member of Goodson-Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, and was currently employed by Ambulance Service of Bristol. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Wayne Montgomery, William Montgomery, and Richard Montgomery.
Surviving include his loving wife of 60 years, Charlotte Denton Montgomery; sons, Michael Montgomery, and Travis Montgomery and wife, Lana; grandson, Ethan Montgomery; step granddaughter, Megan Hammonds; sister, Sue Montgomery Davis and husband, Cecil; brother, Herb Montgomery and wife, Susie; several nieces and nephews; and special family friends, Jeff and Tammy Fredrickson, and Katelyn Fredrickson.
The funeral service for Mr. Montgomery will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rex Mallory and Pastor Dennis Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service Friday evening at the funeral home. The committal service and entombment will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel. A funeral procession will be leaving from Weaver Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m., Saturday. Pallbearers will be Ethan Montgomery, Jack Barker, Gabe Barker, Jordan Whitaker, Dustin Widener, and Bobby Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers will be active and retired City of Bristol, Va. Firefighters, and owner and employees of the Ambulance Service of Bristol.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wallace Nissan of Kingsport and The Fire Store.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.