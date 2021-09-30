David Harold Plummer



Mr. David Harold Plummer, 75, of Piney Flats, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.



Harold is a life long resident of the hills of East Tennessee. He was the son of the late Sheula and Etta Plummer of Shady Valley, Tenn.



Harold graduated from Johnson County High School and then attended Graham Bible College. He was a member of the Piney Flats Baptist Church, member of the Senior Class Sunday School, and sang in the choir.



In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Plummer. Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Gwendolyn Plummer; one son and one daughter, Jonathan Plummer and his wife, Renee, and Christy Venters and her husband, James; four grandchildren, Phillip Parton, Nicole Plummer, Nathan Plummer and Tyler Venters; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



The family of Mr. Harold Plummer will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021. A memorial service will follow with Dr. Allen Davis presiding. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Samaritan Purse's "The Greatest Journey" Discipleship Program.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 30, 2021.