David Doyle Powers Jr.
August 4, 1941 - December 10, 2021
David Doyle Powers Jr., age 80, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 1941, in Coeburn, Va., a son of the late David Doyle Powers Sr. and Edna Lottie Thacker Powers, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He worked in sales for Campbell Ford, Fairway Ford, and Anderson Ford in Kingsport. He was a member of Weaver Ruritan, and was a founder and volunteer of East Volunteer Fire Dept. Mr. Powers was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Milford Powers, and great granddaughter, Kinsley Karyn Gist. Surviving include his wife of 60 years, Doris A. Powers; children, Gregory S. Powers and fiancée, Rhonda Muncy, and William Brian Powers and wife, Thi Diem Nguyen; stepbrother, Greg Sergent; sisters, Brenda Griffin and Charlotte Absher; granddaughter, Megan Powers Gist; and great-granddaughter, Addison Kinsley Gist.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Sergent and Brother Dewey Williams officiating. The entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum with military honors by the Bristol DAV Honor Guard. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to the Patton Crosswhite VFW Post.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.