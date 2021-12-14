Menu
David Doyle Powers Jr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
David Doyle Powers Jr.

August 4, 1941 - December 10, 2021

David Doyle Powers Jr., age 80, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on August 4, 1941, in Coeburn, Va., a son of the late David Doyle Powers Sr. and Edna Lottie Thacker Powers, and he lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He worked in sales for Campbell Ford, Fairway Ford, and Anderson Ford in Kingsport. He was a member of Weaver Ruritan, and was a founder and volunteer of East Volunteer Fire Dept. Mr. Powers was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Milford Powers, and great granddaughter, Kinsley Karyn Gist. Surviving include his wife of 60 years, Doris A. Powers; children, Gregory S. Powers and fiancée, Rhonda Muncy, and William Brian Powers and wife, Thi Diem Nguyen; stepbrother, Greg Sergent; sisters, Brenda Griffin and Charlotte Absher; granddaughter, Megan Powers Gist; and great-granddaughter, Addison Kinsley Gist.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Sergent and Brother Dewey Williams officiating. The entombment will follow in Glenwood Mausoleum with military honors by the Bristol DAV Honor Guard. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, family request memorials be made to the Patton Crosswhite VFW Post.

The funeral service may be viewed at wwwoneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH

Password: M2DGV6

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
viewed at wwwoneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: M2DGV6
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
I was sad when I read of the death of Dave Powers. He was one of the finest Christan gentlemen that I have met here on earth. I look forward to seeing my dear brother again in Heaven one day. My prayers as well as the prayers of the Freedom Baptist Church are with the family during these dark hours of bereavement.
Pastor Gary Garland
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dave's passing. He was a great friend. Praying for peace and comfort for the family.
Darlene Stacy
Friend
December 14, 2021
Charlotte, I was sorry to hear of the passing of David. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy Boling Chapman
December 14, 2021
