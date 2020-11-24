David Ray Farley
ABINGDON, Va.
David Ray Farley, age 75, passed on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
David was raised in Skygusty, W.Va. and was a graduate of Gary High School in West Virginia. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Greendale Chapel. David was an Employee of Westing House and later employed as a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul Farley and Lethia Emmert Farley Wyatt.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Robins Farley; daughter, Teresa Baker and husband, John; granddaughter, Hannah Amer and husband, Kyle; four great-grandsons, Braxton, Coltyn, Tennyson, and Oxley; five brothers, Eugene Farley and wife, Libby, Donald Farley and wife, Carol, Jerry Farley and wife, Dora, Dennis Farley, and Tommy Farley; sister, Mary Ann Compton and husband, Larry; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Forest Hills Chapel, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in the Forest Hills Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Matt Williams, Billy Robins, Denny Farley, Stacy Farley, Jerry Ray Farley, and Larry Smith serving as pallbearers. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia Army National Guard. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
.
The family of David Ray Farley is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 24, 2020.