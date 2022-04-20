David Lee Roberts
February 16, 1948 - April 16, 2022
David Lee Roberts, age 74, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 16, 1948, in Bristol, Tenn., the son of Fred and Nora Pauline (Thomas) Roberts. He retired after 46 years with Electrolux.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Lavonne Fleming Roberts; and siblings, Carolyn Gross and Wesley Roberts.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Arthur and husband, David Jr., and Rhonda Venable and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Joshua David Slagle and wife, Nikki, Robby Medley, Bobby Medley, Bo Arthur, Maleah Arthur, David Venable and wife, McKinsey, and Tyler Venable; great-grandchildren, Leata Slagle, Evan Slagle, Sarah Slagle, Carter Venable, Bailey Venable, and Sophia Arthur; twin sister, Doris Daniels and husband, Johnny; special nephew, Mark Daniels; childhood friend, Dave Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home or anytime at his home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2022.