David Neil Shockley
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
David Neil Shockley

December 23, 1969 - May 26, 2021

David Neil Shockley, 51, of Abingdon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, with his wife and daughters by his side.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 20 years, Kate Shockley; three daughters, Rachel, Emma, and Hope; mother, Cheryl Skinner and husband, Jim; father, David William Shockley and wife, Hazel; three brothers, Brian Shockley and wife, Jennifer, Sean Shockley and wife, Maloree, and Chris Shockley and wife, Paola; three nieces, Katie, Lina, and Siena; three nephews, Nick, Landon, and Christopher; two dogs and two cats, all of whom he loved and treasured.

David was an active member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, serving as Elder, Treasurer, youth group leader, and any position that needed filling. He gave generously to the church, to charity, and to friends and strangers in need. Moreover, his leadership shined through his actions. He was kind, accepting, and a true follower of Christ.

David was also an avid sports fan, valiantly cheering on the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, University of Maryland basketball, Washington Football Team, and even the occasional Virginia Tech football game. He was a wealth of sports knowledge and often (believed he) knew more than the commentators and referees. His family's fondest memories were made traveling to exciting cities to attend Braves & MD basketball games.

David was also a phenomenal cook with the ability to pair spices and herbs without measuring or following a recipe. He had a love and appreciation for delicious food and took great pleasure in sharing his passion. Whether he was cooking for his family or for an event, he made enough food for a very small army. David was always the happiest when he was manning the grill or adding the finishing touches in the kitchen. His close friends and family quickly learned 15 minutes meant closer to 30, but it was always worth the wait.

David spent nearly two decades with Alpha Metallurgical Resources in Abingdon, serving as SVP of Treasury and Risk Management, along with various other critically important roles. He was a true friend to those who had worked alongside him and he always had a joke, or a well-intentioned prank planned and ready to launch, but he was also a consummate professional who could go toe-to-toe with the smartest bankers on Wall Street. As an excellent leader and teammate, he was always the first to congratulate colleagues on important milestones or a job well done.

Above all else, David loved his family. He loved his wife, he was proud of his daughters and their accomplishments, and he cherished time spent with his parents, brothers, nieces, and nephews. David was a joy to be around, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, 136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, with the Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the church.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church
136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA
Jun
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church
136 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
Please accept our sympathy at this difficult time of loss. Thoughts and prayers for David´s family and friends who mourn his passing.
Brenda and Glenn Posey
June 15, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of the passing of David. Our son Jay played baseball with both David and Brian along with Jim Skinner, their coach. He was always such a kind young boy with lots of energy. I know that he will be missed. Sympathy to the entire family.
Sandra and Mike Thomas
June 5, 2021
Chris and Jennifer Quillen
June 4, 2021
I have fond memories from when Steve and I were still married. David and Kate invited our family to their home for cookouts and to watch the Redskins. David and Kate were wonderful hosts. Rest in Peace David. You will be missed by many.
Debbie Kluttz
Friend
June 4, 2021
I will always remember Dave´s kind smile , ready laugh and happy outlook ! He was so blessed to have Kate , Emma,Hope and Racheal adoring him ! My memories of him are happy, kind and generous with his time , gifts and attention ! He will be missed by many
Donna Tolar Jarvis
June 3, 2021
David's obituary is beautiful. It paints the picture of the man we knew and loved. We will always remember the Shockleys visiting us for our first Thanksgiving in a new city where we were homesick. David brought a record-breaking 24 pound turkey that hardly fit in the oven! We had a wonderful time. We love all of you!!!
Paige T
Friend
June 3, 2021
Love you dear friends, God bless you and your families.
Bob and Brenda
Friend
June 3, 2021
Words cannot express how sorry I am for David´s whole family´s loss.
Janis Ward
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of David's passing. I worked with him at Alpha and found him a wonderful person and a great guy to work with. He always had a smile and a great joke to tell. Prayers for the family.
becky chafin
Work
June 3, 2021
