David Wilson Shortt



December 16, 2020



David Wilson Shortt, 80 years of age of Vansant, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Hospital, Bristol, Tenn., following an extended illness.



Born in Vansant, Va., he was the son of the late Fred and Gay Nell (Scott) Shortt. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and member of the Vansant Presbyterian Church. Dave graduated from Grundy High School in 1959. Dave and Rex Spencer owned and operated S&S Paving Co. for many years. He also was the Manager of Spencer Motor Sales. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia (Gin) Shortt, brothers, Raymond Shortt, Robert (Bob) J. Shortt, John P. (Ann) Shortt and brother-in-law, Rex Spencer.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Nancy Lester Shortt of Vansant, Va.; son, Chris (Tonya) Shortt; daughters, Robin Shortt Stacy, Amy Shortt Lunsford, Whitney Shortt (Willie) Breeding, and Amanda Shortt; sister, Mary Ruth Shortt Spencer, Deel, Va.; grandchildren, Nicholas Chase, Bryce and Bailey Shortt, Lindsay and Colton Lunsford, McKinnley Shortt, Henry and Oliver Breeding.



Also, survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.



Graveside Services for David Wilson Shortt will be held privately at the Deel Community Cemetery, Deel, Va.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Deel Community Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 44, Oakwood, VA 24631.



Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va. is honored to serve the family of David Wilson Shortt.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 19, 2020.