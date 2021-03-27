David Reece Statzer
BRISTOL, Va.
David Reece Statzer, 86, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. David (Reece) was born August 31, 1934 to Lee Mack and Ruth (Fleenor) Statzer at his home in Bristol, Virginia, he was one of four children and attended Hamilton High School in Mendota, Va. David (Reece) proudly served his country for six years in the U.S. Army as a demolition expert. He was stationed at Ft. Knox Kentucky and later deployed to Germany for 15 months.
David (Reece) retired from Bristol Compressors after 25 years. He enjoyed being at home, spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a huge fan of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and the Carter Family. He had the pleasure of unexpectedly meeting and shaking hands with Johnny Cash. David (Reece) had a knack for making amazing cornbread and broccoli/cauliflower salad!
He attended Willow Branch Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ruth Statzer; sister, Geraldine Brummett; and brother, James N. Statzer.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lula Belle Frazier Statzer; two sons, David W. Statzer and wife Terrie of Jonesborough, Tenn.; and Jeffrey Statzer of Bristol, Va.; one daughter, Beverly Statzer of Kingsport, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Bailee Statzer; Tyler Statzer, wife, Samantha and son, Bryson; and Shelley Statzer, son, Liam, and partner, Jarion Baldwin; sister, Linda Sue Hawkins of Vancouver, Wash. and husband, Glen; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Michael Lyons officiating. Interment will follow the service in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be brothers-in-law and Bill Kaylor. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital at Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to express deep appreciation to the caring and compassionate staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.