David Thomas
1954 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1954
DIED
November 21, 2020
David Thomas

February 19, 1954 - November 21, 2020

SUGAR GROVE, Va.

David E. Thomas, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home in Sugar Grove, Va., surrounded by his family.

Mr. Thomas was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late William Dink Thomas and Lola Mae Shuler Thomas and was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Joe Thomas.

He retired from Virginia Department of Transportation after 34 years of service. Mr. Thomas enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was truly a great father and grandfather.

Survivors include, his wife, Peggy Frye Thomas; children, Bud Delp, and Ronda M. Delp; grandchildren, Edward C. Woods, Kendra M. Harris, Isaiah M. Stamper, Carson R. Delp, and Caiden R. Delp; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lilliana, and Isaac; brothers, Michael Thomas and wife, Alice, Dennis Thomas and wife, Tereasa, and Jerry Thomas and wife, Sherri; aunts and uncles, Ruth Harrington, Louise Spencer, Cecil Thomas and wife, Jeanie, James Thomas; his beloved animals, Skeeter and Levi; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Slemp Cemetery in Sugar Grove, with Pastor David Medley officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Slemp Cemetery
, Sugar Grove, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Prayers and hugs for Peggy and all of the family. David will be missed.
LINDA DIAZ
Acquaintance
November 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Significant_other
November 22, 2020
David wil be missed. Peggy sorry for your loss. Praying for you
Linda Jennings
Friend
November 22, 2020
Peggy and family.....we are so sorry to hear of David's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. We ask God for peace and comfort in your lives.
Eddie and Wanda Roberts
Friend
November 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Roy moore
Coworker
November 22, 2020
Peggy, so very sorry for your loss... prayers for you and your family.
Patricia Ward
November 22, 2020