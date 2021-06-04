Debbie Bowman Gentry
April 17, 1951 - June 2, 2021
Debbie Bowman Gentry, age 70, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on April 17, 1951, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Roland and Charmie Worley Bowman. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and former seamstress for Gordon Garment and Cozy Dozy. Debbie was a charter member of Community Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Arnold; and her step-mother, Ruth Bowman.
Survivors include her caretaker and loving husband of 43 years, James Gentry; sister, Peggy Riley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mrs. Gentry will be held 6 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Crusenberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Pine Hill Cemetery, 16655 Pine Hill Rd, Bristol, VA 24202. Pallbearers will be friends and members of the family. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com
. Event ID: WeaverFH Password: 5VAG3E. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses. Special thanks to Ballad Health Hospice for their excellent care.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.