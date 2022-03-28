Deborah McKinney
September 1, 1954 - March 25, 2022
MARION, Va.
Deborah Charlene McKinney, age 67, passed away on Friday March 25, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Deborah was born in Ft. Hood, Texas, on September 1, 1954, and was preceded in death by her father, Ira Marlowe McKinney; grandparents, S.D. and Viola Thompson; and her uncle, Earnest Thompson.
She worked at several places throughout her life to include Dairy Queen, Harwood Manufacturing, Lincoln Theatre, the drive in and Walmart. She served as a U.S. Census Representative and attended the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. She was good at everything she did and enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She had three associates degrees from Wytheville Community College. Deborah was number one to her mother and Maxine was number one to Deborah.
Survivors include her mother, Maxine Thompson McKinney; brother and sister-in-law, Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret) Johnny Edward McKinney and Wanda Faye McKinney, and several other loving family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at West Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 28, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McKinney family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.