Deborah McKinney
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Visitation
Mar, 28 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Deborah McKinney

September 1, 1954 - March 25, 2022

MARION, Va.

Deborah Charlene McKinney, age 67, passed away on Friday March 25, 2022, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Deborah was born in Ft. Hood, Texas, on September 1, 1954, and was preceded in death by her father, Ira Marlowe McKinney; grandparents, S.D. and Viola Thompson; and her uncle, Earnest Thompson.

She worked at several places throughout her life to include Dairy Queen, Harwood Manufacturing, Lincoln Theatre, the drive in and Walmart. She served as a U.S. Census Representative and attended the Liberty Freewill Baptist Church. She was good at everything she did and enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She had three associates degrees from Wytheville Community College. Deborah was number one to her mother and Maxine was number one to Deborah.

Survivors include her mother, Maxine Thompson McKinney; brother and sister-in-law, Lt. Col. U.S. Army (Ret) Johnny Edward McKinney and Wanda Faye McKinney, and several other loving family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at West Cemetery with the Reverend Dennis Eller officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 28, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Bradley's Funeral Home. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for services. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the McKinney family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, Va.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Debbie your sweet face will be missed. I love talking to Debbie, anytime I saw her she was always friendly and helpful. Prayers for the family that God will comfort your hearts as only he can. So sorry, Debbie will surely be missed.
Connie Hall, Blizzard
Friend
March 27, 2022
Sorry for your loss prayers for family..
Adam Hayes
Coworker
March 27, 2022
May God bless you and hold you in his loving arms and bless you and comfort you.
joyce
Friend
March 27, 2022
Rest in peace. Your mom was so grateful for everything you done for her. I am grateful also
Chris Boyd
Coworker
March 27, 2022
I worked with Debbie at Walmart for several years. She was one of the hardest working people I knew. She had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful friend. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Tammy (Ford) Carter
Coworker
March 26, 2022
So sorry to hear of Debbie’s passing, prayers for the family
Martha Creasy
Friend
March 26, 2022
Maxine, Johnny and family, I am saddened to hear that Debbie passed away. I remember doing the US Census with her. Your family has our deepest sympathy. She was a great neighbor.
Deborah Osborne
Neighbor
March 26, 2022
I enjoyed working with Debbie @ Walmart. She was a nice woman. She will be missed. Prayers to all the family during this difficult time.
Denise Armstrong
Coworker
March 26, 2022
Prayers for the family. I knew Debbie since we were kids. She was one of the best people I ever had the pleasure of knowing. I will miss seeing her.
Karen White
Friend
March 26, 2022
