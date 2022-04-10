Menu
Deborah Morrell
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Deborah Morrell

June 5. 1951 - April 8, 2022

Deborah Jackson Morrell, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Complete obituary will be announced.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Kendrick family during this difficult time.

Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory

2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
