Deborah Morrell
June 5. 1951 - April 8, 2022
Deborah Jackson Morrell, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Complete obituary will be announced.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620 (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Kendrick family during this difficult time.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory
2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.