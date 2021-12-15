Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne
July 30, 1954 - December 12, 2021
Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Deborah was born in Marion, Va. to the late Vernon and Mary Dean Olinger.
Deborah was incredibly hard-working; she began her nursing career in high school when she earned her CNA license. She went on to earn an LPN, RN, and finally a BSN, all while raising her children and working full-time. Deborah worked at SCCH, SWVMHI, and Dixon State Hospital in Illinois. Her most beloved position, however, was working with the students at the Blue Ridge Job Corps as an instructor in the LPN program.
Deborah was a true people person. She enjoyed laughing with her friends and family and was quite the "jokester." She also loved the ocean, especially Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Kris Payne, Marion; her son, Seth Allan Payne, Marion; and her daughter, Angela Burnop, and her husband, Scott, Marion. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends, and celebrate Deborah's life, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m., concluding with a prayer service, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Payne family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.