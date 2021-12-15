Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne

July 30, 1954 - December 12, 2021

Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Deborah was born in Marion, Va. to the late Vernon and Mary Dean Olinger.

Deborah was incredibly hard-working; she began her nursing career in high school when she earned her CNA license. She went on to earn an LPN, RN, and finally a BSN, all while raising her children and working full-time. Deborah worked at SCCH, SWVMHI, and Dixon State Hospital in Illinois. Her most beloved position, however, was working with the students at the Blue Ridge Job Corps as an instructor in the LPN program.

Deborah was a true people person. She enjoyed laughing with her friends and family and was quite the "jokester." She also loved the ocean, especially Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.

Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Kris Payne, Marion; her son, Seth Allan Payne, Marion; and her daughter, Angela Burnop, and her husband, Scott, Marion. Many aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends, and celebrate Deborah's life, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m., concluding with a prayer service, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Payne family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Sheriff Blake Andis and the Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to express their sympathy in the death of Deborah Payne. If our Sheriff’s Office can be of assistance to you during your time of sadness, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Sheriff Andis and Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Blake Andis
January 6, 2022
I was so saddened about Deb's passing. I really love being around Deb at Blue Ridge Job Corps. She was a friend to everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Sabrena Ison
Friend
January 4, 2022
Kris, Seth, Angi and Scott,

We were both so saddened to hear of Debi's passing. We have such good memories of her at church, as well as her brief work as a Smyth County school nurse. What a fun person with a big smile and a even bigger heart! She will be missed!
Linda and Mark Ross
Friend
December 23, 2021
Debbie was a hoot. That is what I remember of her. She always had a smile.
Barbara Greer
Friend
December 22, 2021
Kris, Seth and Angi, Thinking of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandra L. Bowman
Friend
December 17, 2021
Anyone who had the privilege to work with or just get to know Deb would love her. She was a very special person. I had the privilege to get to work with her and get to know her family. They are all very special to me. Only God can heal the emptiness left in this world with the passing of Debbie.
Roy Tilson
Friend
December 16, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Debi's passing. She and Kris were "long ago" church friends and we have fond memories of both of them. Prayers to the family.
Jackie & Mike Perry
Friend
December 15, 2021
So sorry to hear of Debbie‘s passing. She was an excellent employee, but an even better friend. I know she will leave a void in all of your lives. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Suzan Widener
Friend
December 15, 2021
Always know Deb,she always had a smile sure going to be missed.Thoughts and prayers to the family.Renee her husband Jerry and Mom Geraldine Weed
Renee Weed-Kuehl
Friend
December 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Bill &berta Dean
Family
December 14, 2021
I love Debbie,she is a great lady !!
Anita Collins
Friend
December 14, 2021
My heart is heavy tonight. I worked with Debbie at Blue Ridge Job Corp. She was a very special friend who had such passion for her students and watching them succeed. She will live on in my memories. Praying for peace and comfort to her family whom she cherished.
Rhonda Thompson
Friend
December 14, 2021
Kris, Seth, Angela and Scott, we were so sorry to hear of Debbie's passing. She always had a smile and a great way of making you laugh. She will surely be missed. We pray that the Lord will wrap His loving arms around you and give you the peace that surpasses all understanding. All of our love and prayers.
Garry and Mickie Evans
Friend
December 14, 2021
Always such a great woman, going to miss you and your elegance.
Jarrod Evans
Family
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results