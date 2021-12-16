Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne
July 30, 1954 - December 12, 2021
Deborah Sharon Olinger Payne, age 67, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Debi was born in Marion, Va. to the late Vernon and Mary Alice Dean Olinger.
Debi was incredibly hard working; she began her nursing career while attending Rock Falls High School in Illinois, where she graduated in 1972. She went on to earn a CNA, RN, and finally a BSN, all while raising her children and working full-time. Debi worked at Dixon State Hospital in Illinois, SWVMHI, and SCCH. Her most beloved position, however, was working with the students at the Blue Ridge Job Corps as an instructor for the CNA and LPN program.
Debi was a true people person. She was loved by all because she was a "hoot". She enjoyed laughing with her friends and family. She also loved the ocean, especially Myrtle Beach and the Outer Banks.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Kris Payne, Marion; her son, Seth Allan Payne, Marion; and her daughter, Angela Burnop and husband, Scott, Marion; brother, James "Jim" Olinger, Damascus. Many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews in Virginia and Illinois also survive.
The family will receive friends, and celebrate Debi's life, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m., concluding with a prayer service, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Debi's name. Contributions can be mailed to The Payne Family Trust, 725 Park Blvd., Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Payne family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.