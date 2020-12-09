Deborrah Lynn Norris Addison
ABINGDON, Va.
Deborrah Lynn Norris Addison, age 66, passed on Monday, December 7, 2020, in Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Debbie was a graduate of Dunn High School in North Carolina and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed working as the marketing director for the Barter Theater for many years and was a member of the Red Hat Society. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, and several siblings.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, CWO4, U.S. Army (Retired), Ronald Addison; two daughters, Cami Varney and husband, Robert Varney II, of Blountville, Tenn., and Chrisha McDaniel and husband, Brian, of Mooresville, N.C.; son, Colby Addison of Bristol, Va.; brother, Kenneth Norris of North Carolina; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the funeral home with Greg Austin and Travis Cross officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Alan Addison, Martin Addison, J.K. Addison, Robert Varney II, Travis Cross, and Brian McDaniel serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke Addison, Lane Addison, Sam Addison, Brian Norris, Jonathan Mort, Joshua Mort, and John Mort. Face masks are required and social distancing practices must be observed. Those wishing to view the service from home may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com/services/live-stream
15 minutes prior to service time. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.st.jude.org
, in Mrs. Addison's name. Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 9, 2020.