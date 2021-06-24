Debra Jean Gillespie
Dec. 6, 1954 - June 22, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Debra Jean Gillespie, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Debbie was born in Saltville, Va. on December 6, 1954. She was a 1977 graduate of Radford College receiving her bachelor's degree in education. She went on to further her degree and obtaining her master's degree from Radford as well. Debbie taught for Smyth County Schools for over 32 years, having taught at Rich Valley and Chilhowie Schools.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Bertie Mae Gillespie and her brother, Harold E. Gillespie Jr.
Debbie is survived by her father, Harold E. Gillespie Sr. and wife, Nellie; sister, Connie Sexton and husband, Johnny; nephews, Joshua Dowell and wife, Robin and Cody Gillespie; niece, Savannah Gillespie; great niece, Emmaline Dowell; sister-in-law, Nancy Gillespie; and her special family at Grey Ridge.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Roscoe Greer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Debbie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Gillespie Family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.