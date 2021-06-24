Menu
Debra Jean Gillespie
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Debra Jean Gillespie

Dec. 6, 1954 - June 22, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Debra Jean Gillespie, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.

Debbie was born in Saltville, Va. on December 6, 1954. She was a 1977 graduate of Radford College receiving her bachelor's degree in education. She went on to further her degree and obtaining her master's degree from Radford as well. Debbie taught for Smyth County Schools for over 32 years, having taught at Rich Valley and Chilhowie Schools.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Bertie Mae Gillespie and her brother, Harold E. Gillespie Jr.

Debbie is survived by her father, Harold E. Gillespie Sr. and wife, Nellie; sister, Connie Sexton and husband, Johnny; nephews, Joshua Dowell and wife, Robin and Cody Gillespie; niece, Savannah Gillespie; great niece, Emmaline Dowell; sister-in-law, Nancy Gillespie; and her special family at Grey Ridge.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie with Pastor Roscoe Greer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Debbie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.braldeysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Gillespie Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie, VA
Jun
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley’s Funeral Chapel
Chilhowie , VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a great teacher to my two children . Becky Goodman
Helen Goodman
Acquaintance
June 25, 2021
Mary and I are saddened to hear of the loss of Debbie. Such a good person and teacher. Prayers and blessings to the family.
RICHARD RYAN
Coworker
June 24, 2021
Mr. Gillespie, Connie & families, we are saddened at the loss or your Debbie. We never met her but with her beautiful smile we know she was also beautiful on the inside. Our prayers to each of you. Sincerely sorry.
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
Harold, Connie, Josh and everyone, I love you all so much and I'm very sorry to hear about Debbie. She was always so kind to me when we came for our yearly visits to see the family, and I felt close to her even though I didn't get to see her often. She was a kind and gentle soul, and she will be dearly missed.
Gary Hawthorne
Family
June 24, 2021
Connie I am so sorry for your loss. May God comfort you in your time of need. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Debi Stewart Jones
School
June 24, 2021
Harold, Connie and the rest of Deb's family. I am so sorry about Debbie's passing.
Prayers for comfort and strength for all of you.
Terri Lane
June 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Debbie. We were classmates in school and I was Leary’s considered her my friend. I am praying for her family.
Tonda Jayne
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mr. Gillespie, Connie and Family - I am at a loss to learn of Debbie’s passing. I have such fond memories of her and all the kids who grew up on the west end of Chilhowie. Please know you are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Sturgill
Neighbor
June 23, 2021
I so sorry about your loss of Deb. She will be missed by many. Each time I think of Deb I will remember all our times together in school, college, and many traveling trips later in life. She sure meant alot to my whole family. Deb is having a wonderful time now with all her family and friends who were waiting for her. Her love for butterflies will be more beautiful there. Love you all more than you will ever know.
Joyce Edmiston
Friend
June 23, 2021
