Debra Ellen Widener Harrison
December 29, 1954 - June 18, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Debra Ellen Widener Harrison, age 66, of Abingdon, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021, in the comfort of her home, after a long battle with chronic illnesses.
She was a 1973 graduate of John S. Battle High School, where she served as the first female president of the Future Farmers of America. She worked at several jobs, but she had special love of animals and set up at the petting zoo at the Washington County Fair. She especially loved her rabbits.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, "June" Widener; and one sister, Betty Widener Whaley.
She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dean Harrison; one daughter, Heather Harrison Buchanan and husband, Buck; one son, Hunter Harrison and wife, Traci; one granddaughter, who was Debra's pride and joy, Piper Sara, age 5; sister, Kelly Hemmings; brother, Curt Widener; and special friends, Janette Dean, and Louetta Canter.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Ballad Home Hospice, and the many neighbors and friends who have helped during this sad time.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, June 21, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m, with Brother Con Sauls officiating.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Randall Dean, Bubby Pippin, Sammy Fleenor, Tommy Fleenor, Jacob Rock, Jared Rock, and Scott Brewer will serve as pallbearers.
Sam Rock, C.H. Combs, Rusty Watson, Dr. Mark Handy, Tim Petrosky, and Tyler Leonard receive special recognition as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate
).
The family of Debra Harrison is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.