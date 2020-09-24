Della "Mae" Barrett November 15, 1929 - September 22, 2020 Della "Mae" Barrett, age 90, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park. She was born on November 15, 1929, in Coalwood, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Mosco and Edna Jesse Stanley. Mae lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from the Sullivan County School System. She was a member of First Christian Church of Bluff City. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Barrett; seven sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, William "Bill" Barrett; daughter, Janie Kimberley and husband, Jay; son, Garry Barrett; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Wayne Stanley and wife, Patty, and Jay Stanley; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery with Minister Jonathan Feathers officiating. The family asks that those in attendance wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 217, Bluff City, TN 37618. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Weaver Funeral Home 630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620