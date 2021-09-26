Menu
Della DeBord
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
307 Old Stage Road
Chilhowie, VA
Della DeBord

June 8, 1921 - September 24, 2021

MARION, Va.

Della Raye Rose DeBord, age 100, passed peacefully from this life on the morning of September 24, 2021.

She was the daughter of Weaver and Bana Rose, born on June 8, 1921, in Ashe County, N.C. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday. Della married Kenneth DeBord in 1942, a son and daughter were born of this union. Kenneth preceded her in death.

Surviving Della are her son, David DeBord and wife, Debbie; a daughter, Sharon Dolinger and husband, Roger; sister, Betty Jessup and husband, Bob; four grandchildren, Aaron, Ashley, Amber, and Drew; and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside services will be held Monday September 27, 2021, at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Marion, Va. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Vernon, John O. Berry, John R. Berry, Jackson Berry, and Bradley Vanhoozier. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel

307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
Rose Lawn Cemetery (Private)
Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Chapel - Chilhowie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for the family. I was her pastor at one time.
Rick McClure
September 27, 2021
David and Sharon and all your family, I am sorry to hear of your Moms passing. She was a family friend for many, many years. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time and in the coming days.
B. Gayle Dinwiddie Neely
Friend
September 26, 2021
Dear Family we were so sadden to hear of Della’s home going. We are so sorry for your loss.. Remember this is not a final goodbye but see you later! It was an honor to have known your Mom.
Praying for the family. Love you all
Lana Rector
Friend
September 26, 2021
Sharon, David and family, I am so sorry for the loss of your Mother. You all will be in our prayers.
Deborah Cregger Carter
Neighbor
September 26, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to the family of this precious lady. We haven’t seen her in a long time, but she was a blessing to visit! Jim and Nancy Riley
Nancy and Jim Riley
Acquaintance
September 26, 2021
Sharon, David & families, knowing the DeBord family for years. you were blessed to have a sweet, loving & devoted mother. I (Alma Jean) enjoyed seeing her & her family at CB Church. Our sincere condolences to each of you and hope memories of her will be of comfort to you. Prayers to all.
Alma Jean (Johnson) & Carl Pennington
Acquaintance
September 25, 2021
