Della Johnson Fletcher
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Della Johnson Fletcher

March 10, 1932 - October 4, 2021

Della Johnson Fletcher, age 89, of Abingdon, Va., was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Monday, October 4, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.

Those wishing to share condolences online may do so by visiting www.farisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Della Johnson Fletcher is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276)623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Oct
8
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
