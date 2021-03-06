Della Raye Marsh
November 2, 1961 - March 3, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Della Raye Marsh, 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Marsh was born November 2, 1961 to Hobert Lee and Barbara Phillips Marsh in Abingdon, Va.
She is preceded in death by her father, Hobert Lee Marsh.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara Marsh; two brothers, Michael and Bill Marsh; four sisters, Wanda Hollifield (Richard), Becky Senior (James), Brenda Marsh, and Sheila Hester (Gordon); also, several nephews; and special friend, Chuck Wilson.
A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a service following at 4 p.m. with Pastor Greg Dingus officiating. A graveside service will be held privately.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 6, 2021.