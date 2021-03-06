Menu
Della Raye Marsh
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Della Raye Marsh

November 2, 1961 - March 3, 2021

BRISTOL, Va.

Della Raye Marsh, 59, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Marsh was born November 2, 1961 to Hobert Lee and Barbara Phillips Marsh in Abingdon, Va.

She is preceded in death by her father, Hobert Lee Marsh.

Survivors include her mother, Barbara Marsh; two brothers, Michael and Bill Marsh; four sisters, Wanda Hollifield (Richard), Becky Senior (James), Brenda Marsh, and Sheila Hester (Gordon); also, several nephews; and special friend, Chuck Wilson.

A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with a service following at 4 p.m. with Pastor Greg Dingus officiating. A graveside service will be held privately.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Ms. Marsh.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Another Angel called home to sing in an everlasting choir. I will remember all the songs you used to sing. My condolences to the family.
Eddie Phillips
March 5, 2021
