Della Margaret Snyder Myers
August 30, 1939 - September 12, 2021
Della Margaret Snyder Myers, age 82, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's. Margaret was born on August 30, 1939, in Butler, Tenn.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Dayton and Minnie Belle (Ward) Snyder; her husband of 31 years, Samuel Miller Myers; brother, James S. Snyder and sister in-law, Dixie Snyder.
She is survived by her daughter, Jama and husband, Phillip Richardson; son, Daniel and wife, Debbie Myers; stepdaughter, Linda and husband, John R. Williams and her grandchildren, Sam, Max and Van Richardson, Jessica, Joshua and Jocelyn Myers, Alvin and wife, Lisa Williams, Mary Ruth and husband, David Brown and Michelle and husband, Jason Reynolds; great-grandsons, Hayden Williams, Paul Brown and Noah Reynolds; her brothers, Roy Snyder, David and wife Ladonna Snyder and Richard Snyder; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Courtyards Senior Living Knoxville, Truewood by Merrill Powell and Avalon Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
There will be an Open Visitation on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory in Bristol, Tenn. A Celebration of Life Service and memory sharing will be on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bristol, Va. with Dr. Kris Aaron officiating. The Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed on the church's homepage located at FBCBristol.org
. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church Bristol VA Youth Fund or Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc.
This obituary was lovingly written by the Myers family.
