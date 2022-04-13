Menu
Delphia Skeens Looney
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Delphia Skeens Looney

June 6, 1938 - April 11, 2022

Mrs. Delphia Skeens Looney, age 83, went to her eternal home on Monday, April 11, 2022. Delphia was born on June 6, 1938, on Stiltners Creek in Buchanan County, a daughter of the late Linkous and Maggie (Stiltner) Skeens.

A longtime resident of Washington County since 1974, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and sewing. She cooked countless meals and ensured that no one ever left her house hungry. She was proud of her gardens and put one out every spring for the last sixty years. Delphia had many hobbies and interests, but there was nothing more special to her than spending time with her family and making sure they were taken care of.

Mrs. Looney was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Willard Looney; parents, Linkous and Maggie (Stiltner) Skeens; son, Timothy Looney; and 14 brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Terry Looney, Debra Hawkins (David), and Kathy O'Quinn (Jimmy); grandchildren, Jason Wachob (Dru), Randi Wachob, and Matt Snodgrass (Hillary); great-grandson, Hunter Wachob; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding care she received from the nurses and staff from Ballad Health home care and hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service with Brother Gary McCray officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday prior to the services. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Greenfield Baptist Church Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Delphia Skeens Looney is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 13, 2022.
