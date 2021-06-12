Menu
Dennis Paul Farley
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Dennis Paul Farley

August 23, 1949 - June 9, 2021

DAMASCUS, Va.

Dennis Paul Farley, 71, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tenn.

Dennis was a United States Veteran having honorably served in the Marines Corps. A lifelong brick mason, Dennis built wonderful houses and fireplaces and was gifted with being able to do beautiful rock work. He loved playing golf with his sons, enjoyed music and was always happiest when spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul Farley and Lethia Emmert Farley; wife, Phyllis Johnson; and one brother, David Farley.

Survivors include his four children, Misti Shaw (Chris), DeeDee Patrick (Rick), Dennis Farley Jr. (Crystal) and William Farley; five grandchildren, Maranda, Molly, Colton, Brook and Cooper; one great-grandchild, Charlie; one sister, Mary Ann Compton (Larry); four brothers, Donald Farley (Carol), Gene Farley (Libby), Jerry Farley (Dora) and Tommy Farley; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Military honors by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps will be performed following the visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Farley.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
Used to work with [email protected] Luck Beverage.New him and his family,
Richard (Dickie) Musick
Work
June 14, 2021
