Dennis Paul Farley
August 23, 1949 - June 9, 2021
DAMASCUS, Va.
Dennis Paul Farley, 71, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tenn.
Dennis was a United States Veteran having honorably served in the Marines Corps. A lifelong brick mason, Dennis built wonderful houses and fireplaces and was gifted with being able to do beautiful rock work. He loved playing golf with his sons, enjoyed music and was always happiest when spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Paul Farley and Lethia Emmert Farley; wife, Phyllis Johnson; and one brother, David Farley.
Survivors include his four children, Misti Shaw (Chris), DeeDee Patrick (Rick), Dennis Farley Jr. (Crystal) and William Farley; five grandchildren, Maranda, Molly, Colton, Brook and Cooper; one great-grandchild, Charlie; one sister, Mary Ann Compton (Larry); four brothers, Donald Farley (Carol), Gene Farley (Libby), Jerry Farley (Dora) and Tommy Farley; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. Military honors by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Marine Corps will be performed following the visitation.
