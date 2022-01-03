Dennis Leonard
February 11, 1957 - December 31, 2021
Dennis Wayne Leonard, 64, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, December 31, 2021 following a brief illness. Dennis was born on February 11, 1957 in Bristol, Tenn. to the late Homer Lee and Herma Irene (Deel) Leonard.
Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Sons of American Legion. Dennis was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer Leonard Jr. and Gary Leonard.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jebudiah Leonard; daughter, Tonja Leonard; brother, Joseph Leonard and wife, Beth; four sisters, Carolyn Malone, Donna Sneed, Darlene Messenger, and Karen Kurtz and husband, Loren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Blevins Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to help with final expenses.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 3, 2022.