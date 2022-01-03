Menu
Dennis Leonard
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street
Bristol, VA
Dennis Leonard

February 11, 1957 - December 31, 2021

Dennis Wayne Leonard, 64, passed away during the evening hours of Friday, December 31, 2021 following a brief illness. Dennis was born on February 11, 1957 in Bristol, Tenn. to the late Homer Lee and Herma Irene (Deel) Leonard.

Dennis enjoyed the simple things in life. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Sons of American Legion. Dennis was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Homer Leonard Jr. and Gary Leonard.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jebudiah Leonard; daughter, Tonja Leonard; brother, Joseph Leonard and wife, Beth; four sisters, Carolyn Malone, Donna Sneed, Darlene Messenger, and Karen Kurtz and husband, Loren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Blevins Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the Leonard family at www.blevinscares.com. Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Leonard family.

Blevins Funeral Home

417 Lee Street Bristol, VA 24201

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Jan
4
Service
7:00p.m.
Blevins Funeral Home
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Blevins Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Praying for your family Tonja, sending you big hug and love. You are an amazing daughter and I just know made your dad very proud....
Tammy Alls
January 3, 2022
Sis Tonja we are so sorry for your loss. Praying the Lord gives you and your family the peace and strength needed. We love you.
Chrystal Gibson
Other
January 3, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results