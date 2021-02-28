Dennis Wayne Malone
April 7, 1956 - February 25, 2021
Dennis Wayne Malone, age 64, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 7, 1956 in Carter County, Tenn. Dennis lived most of his life in Bluff City, Tenn. and was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church. Dennis retired from the U.S. Air Force and after retirement he was employed with VA Medical Center in Administrator Affairs. He was preceded in death by his father, James Stewart Malone; nephew, Gregory Ray Tipton Jr.; great-niece, Avie Lee Elizabeth Keene.
Survivors include his mother, Dora Pearl Glover Malone; sisters, Kathy Malone Tipton and Debra Malone; brothers, James S. Malone and wife, Peggy, Michael Allen Malone; niece, Chelsea Keene and husband, Alex; great-nephews, Logan and Garrett; great-niece, Ava Layne Keene.
The graveside service will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.