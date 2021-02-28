Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dennis Wayne Malone
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Dennis Wayne Malone

April 7, 1956 - February 25, 2021

Dennis Wayne Malone, age 64, of Bluff City, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on April 7, 1956 in Carter County, Tenn. Dennis lived most of his life in Bluff City, Tenn. and was a member of Bunker Hill Christian Church. Dennis retired from the U.S. Air Force and after retirement he was employed with VA Medical Center in Administrator Affairs. He was preceded in death by his father, James Stewart Malone; nephew, Gregory Ray Tipton Jr.; great-niece, Avie Lee Elizabeth Keene.

Survivors include his mother, Dora Pearl Glover Malone; sisters, Kathy Malone Tipton and Debra Malone; brothers, James S. Malone and wife, Peggy, Michael Allen Malone; niece, Chelsea Keene and husband, Alex; great-nephews, Logan and Garrett; great-niece, Ava Layne Keene.

The graveside service will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfunerahome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Graveside service
Mountain Home National Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about Dennis. Prayers for your family Dora Pearl. God Bless and comfort you and your family
Cookie Smith
March 1, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Reaching out to see if we are related. My mother was Georgia Slaughter, her mother was Sallie Malone. She had several siblings. You can call me at 434806-8003. If you thing we may be cousins. Working on a book.
Judy King
February 28, 2021
Aunt Dora Pearl and Family, My heart breaks for all of you. Lots of love and prayers for comfort for each of you. If you need anything, please let us know. We love you.
Lisa &Randy Phillips
February 28, 2021
Prayers to all the family. Will miss you, nephew, my friend. We played and had much fun as children. Rest now in the loving arms of God. See you soon, buddy!
Douglas W. Malone
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results