Dewey H. Gill
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Dewey H. Gill

December 15, 1945 - March 31, 2022

Dewey H. Gill, age 76, of Bristol, Va., died peacefully at home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1945, in Bristol, Va., a son of the late Millard and Mary Frances Singleton Gill. Dewey was caretaker for his wife for 6 years after retiring from Securitas Security Company and Raytheon Company where he worked for 32 years. He was a member of Walnut Grove Church for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Olga Hensley Gill; son, Jimmy H. Gill; daughter, Janet Gill Meadows and husband, Keith; granddaughters, Heather Tilson, Audra Meadows and Kristyn Meadows; and great-grandson, Oliver Tilson.

The funeral service for Mr. Gill will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Vickers officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. The funeral service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TWMFJ4

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
