Diane Sisler Dishner



April 7, 1947 - September 10, 2021



Diane Sisler Dishner, age 74, a resident of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.



She was born to the late Julian and Sybil Sisler, on April 7, 1947, in Bristol, Virginia. Diane graduated from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1965 and attended Queens College and East Tennessee State University.



She married the late David E. Dishner in 1993. They lived in Louisiana before relocating to Roswell, Georgia.



Those who are left to cherish the memories of Diane are her daughter, Stacey Maloney Zazzara and husband, Jeff and her grandchildren, Andrew, Ally, and Will Zazzara, all of Woodstock, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by three stepchildren, Mary Alice Little and husband, Roy, Lucy Hayes and husband, Ken, and Lisa Earhart and husband, Todd.



Diane could always be found bent over in her garden, bird watching on her porch or spending time with her family and friends.



The family would like to thank her best friend Barbara Atkinson Suhadolnik for always being there for Diane and Stacey. She spent everyday in the last week with Diane, and was by her side until her last breath.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Woodstock City Church, Woodstock, Ga., on October 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends October 23, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at State Street United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va., with the funeral services immediately following. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetary.



Memorial Donations may be made in Diane's honor to State Street United Methodist Church, 650 Valley Drive, Bristol, VA 24201, or Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway, Woodstock, GA 30188.



Poole Funeral Home & Cremation Services



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 26, 2021.