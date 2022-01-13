My heartfelt condolences and prayers to Brad and our families.



And to my big Sis,



Time has passed more than fifty years since Dad filmed you chasing me around our yard on a warm Southern California day. Watching it once more since your passing moved me to tears and joy all in the same moment. You chasing me in my diaper, catching me and pulling them up over and over again....you simply being my big sister were the best of times!



Our time together has felt so fleeting..........



Your littlest Brother

Gary Pierce Family January 14, 2022