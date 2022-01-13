Diane Pierce Warren
May 22, 1954 - January 10, 2022
Diane Lynn Pierce Warren, age 67, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. Diane was born in Monrovia, Calif. to the late Lawrence and Lorraine Pierce. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kent Warren.
Diane was a pioneer for women in the electric power industry, and described herself as someone "interested in the mechanics of how things work." She founded two businesses during her career, Arroyo Company, and INNOVAT Corporation, for which she served as president and CEO. She also served as president of WW Components for many years. Diane was a member of WINUP, the Women's International Network of Utility Professionals, and the National Association of Women Business Owners. Diane was a member of the Marion Noon Rotary Club, was one of the first female Rotarians in the area, and was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow award. She particularly enjoyed the many years she spent hosting the Rotary Interact after-prom party for Marion Senior High School students.
In addition to devotion to her profession, and advocacy for the advancement of women in business, Diane was passionate about her family history and genealogy. She loved to travel, especially to Ireland and Germany, and research her ancestors. She dedicated her time to the Anderson Hill Cemetery Board of Directors.
Diane was a good friend and advocate, to her humans and her animals. She loved nature and rescuing and fostering animals. She also enjoyed riding in hotrods, and was a member of the Vintiques Car Club in Watertown, SD and the former Carnuts Club in Chilhowie.
Survivors include her fiancé, Brad Rorvick, Troutdale; son, Mastin Eli Warren and wife, Kayla, Marion; daughters, Rhonda Warren, Marion, and Heather Rorvick and Tom Barrella, Watertown, S.D.; brothers, Lawrence Pierce, Marion, Richard Pierce, Troutdale, and Gary Pierce and wife, Penny, Troutdale; grandchildren, Markas Warren, Makenna Warren, Lucas Barnes, Will Barnes, Hannah Barnes, and Aaron Paschal; her African Gray Parrot, Edgar, and loving cats Yoda and Luna; nieces and many loving cousins and friends throughout the country also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. Private graveside services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Anderson Hill Cemetery in Troutdale, with the Rev. Kayla Keilholtz officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marion Noon Rotary Club, P.O. Box 254, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home, Marion is serving the family of Diane Warren.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.