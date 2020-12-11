Doc Elmer Testerman
March 19, 1952 - December 9, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
Doc Elmer Testerman, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Doc was born in Washington County, Va. on March 19, 1952. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Diane Testerman; parents, Robert and Rosa Taylor Testerman; and two sisters, Shelby Hurley and Bonnie Lester.
Doc was owner and operator of Testerman's body shop, along with his brother, Bil, which they opened in 1987. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he loved listening to music and spending time with his grandsons.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Yarborough and husband, Tony of Meadowview; grandchildren, Anthony and Cordell Yarborough; two brothers, Carl Testerman and wife, Eleanor of Abingdon, and Bill Testerman and wife, Debra of Meadowview; two sisters, Coreen Waddle and husband, Lee of Rich Valley, and Diane Blevins and husband, Rick of Glade Spring; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Green Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Va. with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.