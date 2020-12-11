Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doc Elmer Testerman
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Doc Elmer Testerman

March 19, 1952 - December 9, 2020

MEADOWVIEW, Va.

Doc Elmer Testerman, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Doc was born in Washington County, Va. on March 19, 1952. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Diane Testerman; parents, Robert and Rosa Taylor Testerman; and two sisters, Shelby Hurley and Bonnie Lester.

Doc was owner and operator of Testerman's body shop, along with his brother, Bil, which they opened in 1987. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Most of all, he loved listening to music and spending time with his grandsons.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Yarborough and husband, Tony of Meadowview; grandchildren, Anthony and Cordell Yarborough; two brothers, Carl Testerman and wife, Eleanor of Abingdon, and Bill Testerman and wife, Debra of Meadowview; two sisters, Coreen Waddle and husband, Lee of Rich Valley, and Diane Blevins and husband, Rick of Glade Spring; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends also survive.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Green Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Abingdon, Va. with Pastor Tim Norris officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Testerman Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Green Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan Testerman
Family
December 25, 2020
Kim we are so sorry for your loss.Me and Cecil are surely gonna miss him.He was a great man and friend.Prayers are coming your way if you need anything
Cindy Davenport
Friend
December 11, 2020
Sorry for your may God be with you an your Family
Lora Shelton
Friend
December 11, 2020
Kim my heart breaks for you and your boys too Know that you’re all in my prayers for the strength and peace that only God can give you.
Michelle Wimmer
Friend
December 11, 2020
Kim, I am so sorry for the loss of your Daddy. Prayers for you and your family.
Jenna Bowers
Friend
December 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Toni Puckett Keller
Friend
December 10, 2020
Kim &Tony, Michael and I are so very sorry for theloss of your dad. Our thoughts and especially our prayers are with you and the boys. I know Doc thought the world of those grandsons.Anything we can do don't hesitate to call us.. Love you all, Michael
& Kathy VanDyck.
Kathy VanDyck
Family
December 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy VanDyck
Family
December 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Whistle Mumpower
Friend
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God wrap his arms around you all in this difficult time. Love Becky Keller Goodman
Becky Goodman
Friend
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a good man he will be missed
Charles Price jr
December 10, 2020
Kim and Anthony, I am so sorry. Know that may people are thinking of yall and praying for yall as well. May you have comfort and blessed memories to fill your hearts in the days to come.
Angie Hayden
Friend
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results