Dolly Creger Pearce Marshall
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1925
DIED
November 7, 2020
Dolly Creger Pearce Marshall

Dolly Creger Pearce Marshall, 95 of Willis, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Marshall was born in Wythe County, to the late Stephen Edgar and Grace Crockett Creger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Alfred Franklin Pearce Sr. and Burnett Benton Marshall.

Survivors include her sons, Alfred Franklin Pearce Jr. and Ronald Wayman Pearce and wife, Cheryl; stepdaughters, Joan Marshall Eads and Patsy Marshall; sisters, Alene Taylor and Florence Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
GUEST BOOK
