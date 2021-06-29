Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson

September 14, 1945 - June 28, 2021

BRISTOL, Tenn.

Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson, age 75, of Bristol, Tennessee, left this life on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 14, 1945, in Grundy, Virginia, to the late Howard and Josephine Moore Anderson.

Donnie graduated barber school in 1965, and spent his life working in the trade that he loved. He made many friends and shared even more fishing stories. Donnie never met a stranger, and on several occasions, put himself in harm's way to help people he didn't even know.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Anderson Jr., and Gary Roger Anderson; and one sister, Anna Rae Keene.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudette Smith Anderson; daughter, Rhonda Anderson Morris and husband, Morgan, of Abingdon, Virginia; grandson, Sean Brady Anderson; granddaughters, Abigail Morris, and Audrey and Dustin Russ, of Abingdon, Virginia; and many other beloved family members.

The family would like to pay special thanks to Bristol Memorial Hospital's ICU 3 nursing team and respiratory staff, the critical care team, and cardiology and nephrology departments for all they did.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Main Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, with Pastor Troy Lester officiating.

The family of Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Farris Funeral Service

427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Our deepest condolences to out to Donnie family we met Donnie and Claudette by mere accident Donnie was a very caring and loving friend to us all and he will be greatly missed he was an amazing person and always had a warm smile on his face now he is smiling for all the angels in heaven rest in peace Donnie until we all meet again
Billy and Crystal Potter
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results