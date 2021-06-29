Donald Mack "Donnie" AndersonSeptember 14, 1945 - June 28, 2021BRISTOL, Tenn.Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson, age 75, of Bristol, Tennessee, left this life on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 14, 1945, in Grundy, Virginia, to the late Howard and Josephine Moore Anderson.Donnie graduated barber school in 1965, and spent his life working in the trade that he loved. He made many friends and shared even more fishing stories. Donnie never met a stranger, and on several occasions, put himself in harm's way to help people he didn't even know.He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend.In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by two brothers, Howard Anderson Jr., and Gary Roger Anderson; and one sister, Anna Rae Keene.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Claudette Smith Anderson; daughter, Rhonda Anderson Morris and husband, Morgan, of Abingdon, Virginia; grandson, Sean Brady Anderson; granddaughters, Abigail Morris, and Audrey and Dustin Russ, of Abingdon, Virginia; and many other beloved family members.The family would like to pay special thanks to Bristol Memorial Hospital's ICU 3 nursing team and respiratory staff, the critical care team, and cardiology and nephrology departments for all they did.A funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Main Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, with Pastor Troy Lester officiating.The family of Donald Mack "Donnie" Anderson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).Farris Funeral Service427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210