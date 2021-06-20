Donald Eugene Billings
KINGSPORT, Tenn.
Donald Eugene Billings was born at home in Bandy, Virginia, on April 8, 1937, to his beloved parents, Charles Ellis Billings and Amelia Roseanne Barnett Billings.
In addition to his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Arthur Garrett and Martha (Austin) Whited; sister, Hazel Loretta Billings Wilson; and brothers-in-law, David Wilson and Stephen Mintz, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Alice Whited Billings of 60 years of marriage; sisters, Sandra Kaye Billings Wilson and Doris Ann Billings Mintz; along with several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends too many to name; as well as his two precious fur babies, Bella, the goat and Pretty Girl, the cat.
Donald and Mary worked together for 63 years in the automobile industry and the real estate industry.
Donald lived his life with such devotion, passion, and vision. He created many businesses, provided homes for many and had a deep love for his community. Donald never met a stranger and always sought to help those less fortunate. He knew hard work from the early age of 12 by seeking jobs to hoe cornfields, bail hay, help his father peddle and was his mother's devoted helper. He always saw potential and was Never afraid to step out and create. Kingsport Motors was birthed by his Vision to be the best automotive dealer in the region. He expanded and grew his visions successfully for many years. He was a true believer in his dreams. He strived to be the best at everything he chose to do. He loved his country and served it well. He loved to challenge rules and most often he won! Like having a beard and longer hair. A no-no for the army, but guess who won, Donald. Don was also a Shriner and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
He loved his maker deeply and was thrilled to be baptized in the Jordon River while visiting Israel with his pastor and family. Donald had the strength of Sampson, the devotion of Jonathan, the determination of Samuel, the warrior of David, and most of all, the faith of Abraham. Donald lived his life seeking all he could be and more. Favorite verse in the Bible, John 3:16, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life".
For Mary, his cherished and beloved wife: "If ever there is tomorrow when we're not together…there is something you must always remember. You are braver that you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart…I'll always be with you."
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Gate City Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. with Bro. Michael Quillen officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kingsport, Tenn. His nephews will serve as pallbearers. All employees who have worked for Don will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends who would like to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery on Monday at 12:45 p.m.
An online guest register is available for the Billings family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Donald Eugene Billings.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.