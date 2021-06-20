I met Don a few months ago when I rented a home from him. Him and his wife welcome me. Don was always nice to me. He told me story's about the things he has done in life from the time he was a kid to now. My favorite story was about his wife and Bella. I am glad I had a chance to meet Don. My prayers go to the family and Especially his wife. They truly are the most amazing people anyone could meet.

Gidget Friend June 22, 2021