Donald Jack Fleenor
Donald Jack Fleenor, 84, of Bluff City, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Bristol, Tenn., and was the son of the late Carl Washington Fleenor and Velma Neal Fleenor. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Larry Fleenor, and his grandson, Keith Fleenor.
Jack retired from Eastman Chemical at 60 years old as a logistics supervisor.
Those left to cherish memories of Jack include his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy Lady Fleenor; sons, Tim Fleenor and his wife, Sheri, and Rick Fleenor; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Fleenor and his wife, Christine, and Charles Fleenor, several nieces and nephews; and Jack's special friend and brother-in-law, Don Lady.
The family will have memorial service at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.