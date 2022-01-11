Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Jack Fleenor
FUNERAL HOME
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
2223 Volunteer Parkway
Bristol, TN
Donald Jack Fleenor

Donald Jack Fleenor, 84, of Bluff City, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Bristol, Tenn., and was the son of the late Carl Washington Fleenor and Velma Neal Fleenor. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray and Larry Fleenor, and his grandson, Keith Fleenor.

Jack retired from Eastman Chemical at 60 years old as a logistics supervisor.

Those left to cherish memories of Jack include his loving wife of 63 years, Peggy Lady Fleenor; sons, Tim Fleenor and his wife, Sheri, and Rick Fleenor; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Fleenor and his wife, Christine, and Charles Fleenor, several nieces and nephews; and Jack's special friend and brother-in-law, Don Lady.

The family will have memorial service at a later date.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, 2223 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN 37620, (423-764-7123) is honored to serve the Fleenor family during this difficult time.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakley Cook Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Oakley Cook Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear of your loss. Hope God will give you the strength to be able to carry on. Myrna.
Adrienne M Newman
Family
January 12, 2022
Peggy you are in my prayers.
Frances Harrell
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results