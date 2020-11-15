Menu
MARION, Va.

Donald Everett Hayes, age 81, passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020 in Marion, Va.

Mr. Hayes was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late William E. Hayes and Ethel P. Hayes and was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Surber. He attended the Mt. Carmel UMC and was retired from Waddell Transfer with over 36 years as a truck driver. He was a loving husband and grandfather who enjoyed car racing and coaching women's softball.

Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Jo Hayes; granddaughter, Krystal Malone and husband, Patrick of Marion; brothers, Doug Hayes and wife, Glenda of Springfield, Miss., Eugene Hayes of Marion, Gerald Hayes and wife, Patty of Marion, Duane Hayes and wife Sharon of Marion; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Harry Howe officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Everyone is asked to observe the covid-19 guidelines with mask and social distancing. Memorial contributions in Don's memory can be made to a charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hayes family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Dear Mrs. Hayes, Krystal, Patrick & family, So Sorry for your loss. Mr. Hayes was a fine man!! Take care & God Bless.
Joel Pugh
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Betty No and all the family, we are so very sorry to hear of Don's passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
November 15, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Betty and Crystal. Don has been a neighbor for 50+ years. He will be missed. You all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Sheila Hagy
Friend
November 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Patti & Charles Rotenberry and Pat Woods
Patti Rotenberry
Friend
November 15, 2020
Krystal,
Many prayers for you and your family. Sorry for the loss of your grandfather. Love you bunches.
Joyce Edmiston
Friend
November 15, 2020
With sympathy, Mike & teresa...
teresa snavely
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Bob and Donna Fetguson
November 15, 2020
Krystal, sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. May God bless
Hazel Wyatt
Friend
November 15, 2020