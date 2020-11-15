Donald Hayes
April 25, 1939 - November 14, 2020
MARION, Va.
Donald Everett Hayes, age 81, passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020 in Marion, Va.
Mr. Hayes was born in Konnarock, Va. to the late William E. Hayes and Ethel P. Hayes and was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Surber. He attended the Mt. Carmel UMC and was retired from Waddell Transfer with over 36 years as a truck driver. He was a loving husband and grandfather who enjoyed car racing and coaching women's softball.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Jo Hayes; granddaughter, Krystal Malone and husband, Patrick of Marion; brothers, Doug Hayes and wife, Glenda of Springfield, Miss., Eugene Hayes of Marion, Gerald Hayes and wife, Patty of Marion, Duane Hayes and wife Sharon of Marion; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Harry Howe officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services. Everyone is asked to observe the covid-19 guidelines with mask and social distancing. Memorial contributions in Don's memory can be made to a charity of your choice
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hayes family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.