Donald Edwin Hensdill
August 19, 1928 - June 27, 2021
ABINGDON, Va.
Donald Edwin Hensdill, 92, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Panama City, Florida.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as a Staff Sgt. From 1950 to 1954. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after working as an engineer for 44 years. He attended Highlands Fellowship, Country Venue.
He will be remembered as a loving husband and wonderful father. His presence will be missed by many. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, old-time music and clogging. He also enjoyed spending time with his fur-baby, Clay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Hensdill and Octavia Lockhart Hensdill; two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Billie Dove Hensdill; two children, Kenny Hensdill and Lynne Smith; two grandchildren, Paige Smith and Allison Young; great-grandchildren, Nolan Young, Callum Young and Jocelyn Young.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Craig Barber officiating.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.