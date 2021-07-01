Menu
Donald Edwin Hensdill
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Donald Edwin Hensdill

August 19, 1928 - June 27, 2021

ABINGDON, Va.

Donald Edwin Hensdill, 92, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Panama City, Florida.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served as a Staff Sgt. From 1950 to 1954. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad after working as an engineer for 44 years. He attended Highlands Fellowship, Country Venue.

He will be remembered as a loving husband and wonderful father. His presence will be missed by many. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, old-time music and clogging. He also enjoyed spending time with his fur-baby, Clay.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Hensdill and Octavia Lockhart Hensdill; two sisters and one brother.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Billie Dove Hensdill; two children, Kenny Hensdill and Lynne Smith; two grandchildren, Paige Smith and Allison Young; great-grandchildren, Nolan Young, Callum Young and Jocelyn Young.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Knollkreg Memorial Park with Pastor Craig Barber officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hensdill.

Frost Funeral Home

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Love, Lynne, Paige and Allison
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results