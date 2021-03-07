Menu
Donald Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Donald Jensen

December 22, 1934 - March 4, 2021

WYTHEVILLE, Va.

Donald Dean Jensen, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the New River Medical Center in Radford, Va. Mr. Jensen was born in Greeley County, Neb., to the late Fred Jensen and Hattie Smith Jensen. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delpha Jensen and his daughter, Kim Jensen.

Mr. Jensen had a larger than life personality, he was a very positive and upbeat person. He moved to Marion, Va., from Oregon in 1969 and was Vice President of Mouldings, Inc. He owned and operated Wood World in Marion and later worked in Wytheville selling wood doors until his retirement. Don loved being a salesman and received many awards throughout his career. He attended the St. John's Episcopal Church in Wytheville and served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

Survivors include his wife, Norma Jensen; his children, Leslie Jensen Joseph of Las Vegas, Nev., Tracy Jensen Holliday of Wytheville, Va., and Haley Shawn Jensen of Charlottesville, Va.; grandchildren, Christin Clark, Sean Elledge, Karley Cordray, Lake Holliday, and Cade Holliday; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Clark and Chase Clark; sister, Annabelle Jensen; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home (Mr. Jensen's former residence), 938 North Main Street, Marion, Va., with the Reverend Lake Holliday officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Virginia Army Honor Guard and the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Services will be live-streamed via Bradley's Funeral Home Facebook.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Jensen family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I work for Mouldings for 41 years and was there during the time Don Jensen was Vice-President. He was a fine person and I respected him greatly. The family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Lenora (Newman) Brown
March 15, 2021
Mr. Jensen was a good man. I loved working for him at Wood World!
Mary Sadler Gillespie
Coworker
March 12, 2021
Lived life to the fullist. They don't make them like this anymore.
Wayne Holliday
Coworker
March 8, 2021
Uncle don was such a neat guy. My grandma hattie loved him very much and was so proud of him. Don came to see me after many years , just a few years ago and We got to meet his new wife. What a great couple they were. He was lucky to haved loved twice in his life. Im so sorry for his family . I hope you all the best, Dons niece Pattie Bates , In Oregon
patricia BATES
March 8, 2021
Love and prayers to my friend Christin and her family.
Looking at the family video I can tell your papa lived a beautiful life Full of memories, family and friends.
Jimmy and Cindy Sledd
Friend
March 8, 2021
Dear Jenson family, I send my heartfelt sympathy and love to each of you. Your parents were instrumental in my happiness during my first years of living in Marion. I looked to Delpha for her advise in so many areas. Your dad was such a joyful person who made those around him the same. Each of you will forever remain treasures in my Marion memories. May God hold you in the palm of his hand during the coming days.
Mary Lynn Goff Hammer
March 7, 2021
We wish to express our heartfelt sympathy to the Jensen Family. Don was a great mentor and leader.
Art & Carolyn Ramey
March 7, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Ivy Medley-Cox and Ulysses Cox
Ivy Medley-Cox
Friend
March 6, 2021
Haley & Family,
We were sorry to hear of the loss of your father. Please know that you're in our thoughts and prayers.
Edna Widener & Sharon Widener Peterson
Edna Widener
Friend
March 6, 2021
He was larger than life. Fun. Kind. Funny. Smart! And loved his family fiercely. He left the world a better place. My condolences my friends.
Michelle DeBord
Friend
March 6, 2021
