Donald William Johnson
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
Donald William Johnson

ABINGDON, Va.

Donald William Johnson, age 85, passed on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. Don raised tobacco for many years and was the owner of his own shrubbery business. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde "W.C." and Mammie Bailey Johnson; wife, Shirley Johnson; son, Roger Johnson; and brothers, Charlie, Jim, Carl and Douglas Johnson.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Kelly Singleton, Christy Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Brandy Johnson; great- grandchildren, Ashlyn, Jackson, Madelyn, Jacob, and Christopher; siblings, Mary Wilson, Joyce Pritchard, and Fritz Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Mountain View Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.

The family of Donald William Johnson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Mountain View Methodist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
