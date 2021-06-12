Donald William Johnson
ABINGDON, Va.
Donald William Johnson, age 85, passed on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home. Don raised tobacco for many years and was the owner of his own shrubbery business. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clyde "W.C." and Mammie Bailey Johnson; wife, Shirley Johnson; son, Roger Johnson; and brothers, Charlie, Jim, Carl and Douglas Johnson.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Kelly Singleton, Christy Johnson, Michael Johnson, and Brandy Johnson; great- grandchildren, Ashlyn, Jackson, Madelyn, Jacob, and Christopher; siblings, Mary Wilson, Joyce Pritchard, and Fritz Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Mountain View Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to convene at the cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 12, 2021.