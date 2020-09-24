Donald "Jerry" L. Potter BIG STONE GAP, Va. Donald "Jerry" L. Potter, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at N.H.C. Healthcare in Kingsport, Tenn. He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. Jerry proudly served his country, being a United States Army Veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict. He founded the Big Stone Gap/Potter Insurance Agency in 1960, retiring in 1992. Jerry was a founding member of the Big Stone Gap Rescue Squad. He was a member, elder and trustee at First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap. Jerry was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family on Boone Lake. Jerry loved God, his family and his country. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Wolfe Potter; a son, Steve Potter; parents, William P. and Hattie (Kaylor) Potter; brother, Bill Potter; and sister, Agnes Nelson. Jerry is survived by four sons, Preston Potter (Sherry), Big Stone Gap, Joseph P. Potter (Cathy), St. Cloud, Fla., Patrick Potter (Dr. Stephanie Potter), Kingsport, Tenn., and Troy Potter (Jennifer), Hurricane, Utah; eleven grandchildren, Melissa Reifert (Josh), Chad Potter (Brittany), Josiah Potter (Jordan), Hannah Beth Lee (Andrew), Matthew Potter (Lara), Shannon Potter, Katie Blum (Josh), Alexander Potter, Isaac Potter, Stephen Potter (Kelly) and John David Potter; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Nell Wright, Raleigh, N.C.; several nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Goldie Potter, Jackson, N.C.; and longtime employee/friend, Sandra Williams, Big Stone Gap. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Preston Place Suites in Kingsport, Tn. for their loving care of Jerry, over the past several years. Services will be private, due to COVID-19. Military rites will be accorded at Glencoe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church, P. O. Box 645, Big Stone Gap, Va. 24219, your home church or a charity of one's choice . Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Potter family. To offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com .