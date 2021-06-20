It is with a shocked and saddened heart that I have lost yet another Classmate from CHS. Freddie and I shared in so many things during all our school years together and traveled many miles in our weekend "cruises" between the local towns back in the day. As soon as we graduated from High School we both enlisted in the Air Force (July '66) and lost track of each other for a good while. Freddie was like a Brother to me and though the years separated us as we look was our separatelives, we always retained that closeness. Those that were Blessed to have known him will be missing that smile and contagious humor he always shared with those he loved. There are so many more things I I could say about Freddie, but if you knew him, you know all the these same things. I will miss you my Friend and Buddy and will always cherish the wonderful memories the two of us made together. My sincere sympathy goes out to the Family and may God's peace and comfort be with you all. Go rest high on that mountain my Brother.

Johnnie Cole/Abingdon Friend June 20, 2021