Donald Wampler
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Donald Wampler

June 5, 1933 - March 9, 2021

MARION, Va.

Donald Kent Wampler, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Mr. Wampler was born in Crockett, Va. to the late Kent A. Wampler and Vivian Gilbert Wampler. He attended Lenoir Ryan University, Bluefield Business College and obtained his MBA from the University of North Carolina. Don worked many years as a Vice President at Wachovia Bank in Winston Salem, N.C. He was a member of the Grace UMC in Marion, Holston Hills Country Club and was very active with the Salvation Army having served as treasurer. He was an avid reader and a large fan of the New York Yankees and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He also enjoyed his daily breakfast club. Don umpired baseball and softball and umpired at the American Little League World Series in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Survivors include his wife of almost 30 years, Brenda Martin Wampler; three children, Donna Sheffler and husband, Gary, Joanie Parks and husband, Will, Kris Wampler; stepchildren, Regina "Gina" Blevins and husband, Don, Terri Hayes, Jill Bragg and husband, Richard, Amy Hayes Myers; sister, Helen Burkett; grandchildren, Laura Parks Fonseca, Jenny Parks; great-grandson, Sebastian Antonio Fonseca; step-grandchildren, Brandon Blevins, Kelsey Parks, Lindsey Heckford, Will Heckford, Logan McClure, Kelly Perry-Hayes; step great- grandchildren, Parker Blevins, Juniper Blevins, Oliver Blevins, Cambria Parks, Lochlan Parks, Caedon Reece, Jacob McClure.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Emmit Wilson and the Reverend Natalie Justice officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Kings Grove Cemetery in Crockett, Va. with the Reverend Natalie Justice officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, PO box 133 Marion, VA 24354 or to the Grace United Methodist Church, Attention: Treasurer, 720 Grace Street, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wampler family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Mar
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Kings Grove Cemetery
Crockett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
36 Entries
A great Uncle, Friend, always upbeat and missed, think of him everyday.
Wes Burkett
Friend
May 4, 2021
Brenda, Sorry to hear about your husband. Sending my love and sympathy to you and your family. I think of you often.❤
Doris England
March 18, 2021
Brenda and Helen,

You and your families are in our prayers. Don was so funny, and we enjoyed being around him when we visited Grace. He was also a wonderful friend to my parents. God will welcome him with open arms.

Tim and Carla (Montgomery) Edwards
Carla Montgomery
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
My prayers go out to this wonderful family and their friends. I am so sorry to hear this news Don was a kind and loving person who was always there for family and friends no matter what. God has called you home and I know you are at peace now. Brenda if you need anything please know that I am hear
Eloise Brenda Tanner
Friend
March 15, 2021
To BJ and all Don's families and loved ones we send our most heartfelt condolences. May you all find comfort knowing his spirit is with Jesus Christ in Heaven
Love in Christ,
Andy and Carolyn
Andrew and Carolyn Snyder
Friend
March 13, 2021
Brenda and family, so sorry to hear about Don. Prayers are with you and all the family during this difficult time. Gary and Kathy Roberts
Kathy Roberts
March 12, 2021
Brenda & Family, Helen & Family & Don's children,
This is so very sad, I cried when I read the obituary but only consolation is he's out of suffering. Don was very amicable and I'll always remember him & I kidding each other about loving chocolate. He did my taxes for years and a lot of people will miss that. By reading other's words it's obvious he was a very well liked person. May God give everyone peace. You're in my prayers.
With love, Judy Martin

Judy Martin
Friend
March 12, 2021
Aunt Brenda, Helen and families,
Sending love, a hug and prayers to you all during this difficult time. Don was always ready for a good laugh, sports talk, and of course, some chocolate. He also was very kind and did my taxes for me many years.
May you find some peace knowing that he is not suffering now and that you have a new angel looking over you. And may you feel everyone else's love lifting you up when you need it.

Much Love,
Angie Martin
Angie Martin
March 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Don was a truly remarkable man and will be miss by all. Helen and family, you all are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless and be with you. Della and Sheila
Sheila Hagy
Friend
March 12, 2021
You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort each of you during this difficult time.
Rhonda Walls
Mark & Regenia(Walls) Charapich
Regenia Charapich
March 12, 2021
Brenda & Family, Please know you all are in my thoughts & prayers!! Will told me about Don's passing.
God bless you all!! Leslie Heckford (Lindsey & Will's Step Mom)
March 12, 2021
Don kept me laughing when we worked together in the tax office. He loved his chocolate and had a sign that read "Will work for chocolate ". When he audited our church books and would not charge us for his services we did pay him in chocolate! Brenda and family, You are in my prayers .
Mary LeClair
March 12, 2021
Don was a man who cared and loved children worked a number of Little League Tournaments with him for District 1 Little League. Was an excellent chief umpire was always kind to me and my family. My prayers go out to his family.
Blaine Tate
March 11, 2021
Really going to miss Mr. Don. He named me crazy woman and I have tried to live up to the name. He was such a smart person and had a wonderful sense of humor. Thinking of all of you at this difficult time. Sending love, hugs and prayers.
Becky Kress
March 11, 2021
Brenda and family, we were so sorry to hear of Don's passing. I pray God will wrap his loving arms around
each of you and comfort you during this sad time.
Marvin & Louise Blevins Leslie
Friend
March 11, 2021
Dear family, Don was a fantastic person and we loved him dearly. He did out taxes for many, many years and was such a caring and concerned person to all he knew. He will be greatly missed, not only by family, but all who knew him. Praying for comfort for the family from our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He can provide the comfort that we all need.
Lenora Brown
Friend
March 11, 2021
Brenda, Helen and family, we are so sorry for the loss of Don. May God give you peace and comfort during these difficult days.
Cliff & Donna Stanley
Neighbor
March 11, 2021
Brenda, I am so sorry to hear of Don's passing! Although I didn’t know him well, he always made me feel like we were friends! Many thoughts and prayers as you and the family adjust to life without him!
Linda Freeman
Friend
March 11, 2021
Don was everyone's friend. He never met a stranger. Always so kind and friendly. I loved to chat with him and Brenda. I am so sorry. He will surely be missed. My sincere condolences to Brenda and Helen. Love and Prayers to the entire family.
Evelyn Taylor
Friend
March 11, 2021
It saddens me to be writing a note of sympathy for the loss of Don Wampler. He was a good man, a good friend, a kind person and someone I will miss having conversations with. I even forgave him for being a Yankees fan! To Brenda: I am deeply sorry for the loss of your husband. To his children: I am sorry for the loss of your father. To Helen: I am sorry for the loss of a very loyal brother. I don't think Don understood how old he was and that kept him young and active in his 80's. If they have lawns in heaven then I am sure Don has already mowed his mother's yard by now.
Lewis Foreman
Friend
March 10, 2021
Wanting to send my condolences to the Wampler Family and all the other families involved. May God comfort you during this difficult time. Love, Mark
Mark Graham
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
Brenda & family, we send our heartfelt sympathy to each of you. We never had the pleasure of meeting Don but reading the other messages, we now know what a wonderful person he was. Your lives will change now but there will be so many great memories for you. God is so good to give us this. All of you will be in our prayers. Love to all.
Carl & Alma Jean Pennington
Friend
March 10, 2021
Brenda, Helen, and family, we are so sorry for your loss. May God give you comfort and peace as only He can. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
March 10, 2021
BJ, we are so sorry to hear of Don's passing our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Gale Atkins
Friend
March 10, 2021
He was the best employee I ever had, he never said a hash word, we all loved him. He gave us chocolate everyday and a smile. We miss his smile and his copacetic attitude, it will never be the same again. His clients are still bringing chocolates to the office. We miss him.
Pamela Atkins Davis
Coworker
March 10, 2021
Brenda. And Helen and family. Praying for you at this time. We have so many great memories! Love you. Wes and Sheila
Sheila Burkett
Family
March 10, 2021
Wonderful man who was loved by all. He was always happy and pleasant all the time. Sending our love and prayers for the family. Larry and Jessica Goad
T.
Friend
March 10, 2021
Can`t say enough about Don. He wore many different hats. We were blessed to call him friend. Never be another Don. Love you dear friend.
Bonnie Robinson
Friend
March 10, 2021
Helen & family, So sorry for your loss...our thoughts & prayers at this sad time...with sympathy, mike & teresa...
Michael Snavely
March 10, 2021
Great man, full of knowledge and humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Thoughts and prayers for the family.
Steve & Colton
Friend
March 10, 2021
He was a great friend and he worked with my husband at Harwood Mfg. shipping dept. He liked my butter scotch pies. I wanted to make him another one but got till I couldn't make them. Praying for Brenda and Family. Love you all!
Erma Blevins
Friend
March 10, 2021
My dad Jackie Davidson thought the world of Don,, when my dad passed Don said they were the bestest friends,, my thoughts are with you guys he was a great man!!!!!!!
Jacqui Flowers
Friend
March 10, 2021
A wonderful man. Loved by everyone.
Sherry Wolfe
Friend
March 10, 2021
Sure am gonna miss Uncle Don and his hugs every time I saw him. Always a smile and loved his "hey kiddo". Prayers for all.
Lori Groseclose
Family
March 10, 2021
Gonna miss his spunkiness, jokes and his well known greeting, " Hi kiddo". Don was always upbeat. Brenda, Helen and families, please know my heart aches for all of you. Prayers, Linda
Linda Martin
Family
March 10, 2021
So sorry about Don, he was a great guy, always joking and laughing. He was so active in the community and this will be a big loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Wanda Owens
March 10, 2021
