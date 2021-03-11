Donald Wampler
June 5, 1933 - March 9, 2021
MARION, Va.
Donald Kent Wampler, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Mr. Wampler was born in Crockett, Va. to the late Kent A. Wampler and Vivian Gilbert Wampler. He attended Lenoir Ryan University, Bluefield Business College and obtained his MBA from the University of North Carolina. Don worked many years as a Vice President at Wachovia Bank in Winston Salem, N.C. He was a member of the Grace UMC in Marion, Holston Hills Country Club and was very active with the Salvation Army having served as treasurer. He was an avid reader and a large fan of the New York Yankees and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He also enjoyed his daily breakfast club. Don umpired baseball and softball and umpired at the American Little League World Series in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Survivors include his wife of almost 30 years, Brenda Martin Wampler; three children, Donna Sheffler and husband, Gary, Joanie Parks and husband, Will, Kris Wampler; stepchildren, Regina "Gina" Blevins and husband, Don, Terri Hayes, Jill Bragg and husband, Richard, Amy Hayes Myers; sister, Helen Burkett; grandchildren, Laura Parks Fonseca, Jenny Parks; great-grandson, Sebastian Antonio Fonseca; step-grandchildren, Brandon Blevins, Kelsey Parks, Lindsey Heckford, Will Heckford, Logan McClure, Kelly Perry-Hayes; step great- grandchildren, Parker Blevins, Juniper Blevins, Oliver Blevins, Cambria Parks, Lochlan Parks, Caedon Reece, Jacob McClure.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Emmit Wilson and the Reverend Natalie Justice officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Kings Grove Cemetery in Crockett, Va. with the Reverend Natalie Justice officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army, PO box 133 Marion, VA 24354 or to the Grace United Methodist Church, Attention: Treasurer, 720 Grace Street, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wampler family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.