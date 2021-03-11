It saddens me to be writing a note of sympathy for the loss of Don Wampler. He was a good man, a good friend, a kind person and someone I will miss having conversations with. I even forgave him for being a Yankees fan! To Brenda: I am deeply sorry for the loss of your husband. To his children: I am sorry for the loss of your father. To Helen: I am sorry for the loss of a very loyal brother. I don't think Don understood how old he was and that kept him young and active in his 80's. If they have lawns in heaven then I am sure Don has already mowed his mother's yard by now.

Lewis Foreman Friend March 10, 2021