Donald Fred White
June 5, 1931 - June 22, 2021
Donald Fred White, age 90, passed away at his home in Bristol, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born June 5, 1931, in Roanoke, Va. to the late Coy John White and Bessie Rock White, both of whom were from Washington County, Va. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1950 prior to employment with the Norfolk & Western Railroad for approximately one year.
In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force for four years active duty, including eighteen months spent in the far east during the Korean War. Upon his release from active duty in 1955, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
After discharge from the USAF, he began to advance his education at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia, graduating in 1958. Upon completing his education at E&H he was employed for three years by Kelly & Green Inc., in Bristol, Virginia prior to beginning a thirty-year career with the Virginia Department of Transportation in Bristol, Virginia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Ann Phelps White; daughter, Donna Sue Worley and husband, Kevin W. Worley, of Bristol, Virginia; and grandson, Christopher Ryan Worley of Nashville, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Dr. Austin Cook officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Victory Baptist Church, 11101 Island Rd., Bristol, Va. 24202, or a charity of your choice
