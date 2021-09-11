Menu
Donald Wynn
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Donald Wynn

October 19, 1957 - September 8, 2021

MARION, Va.

Donald Wayne Wynn, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the John Randolph Medical Center. Donald was born in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late William and Clara Kegley Wynn. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Judith Lewis and Ruby Jean Woods; and his brother, Buddy Davis.

Donald passed away at 3:16 p.m., and those numbers are a testament to a life that cannot be memorialized by words alone. Donald was purely good through and through. He had the biggest heart, would do anything for anyone, and always saw the best in people. He loved his family above all else and his loss leaves a emptiness in their hearts.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 23 years, Debbie Faye Wynn; his sons, Derrick Wynn and Ronnie Kroening; daughters, Crystal Anderson and husband, Reggie, and Amanda Jones and fiancé, James Pennington; brothers, Herman Wynn and Gary Wynn; sisters, Sylvia Hehemann, Shirley Akers, and Naomi Peeples; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Samuel Lewis; his best friend, Larry Able; and his devoted cat, Blue.

Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Paul Shallenburg officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wynn family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heaven surely gained a special angel. Fly high and rest easy .
Freeda Lopez
September 21, 2021
Sorry for your loss
calvin romans
Friend
September 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Donnie was a good guy n will be missed!
Angie Olinger
Friend
September 13, 2021
Sorry to hear about Donnie, i worked with him at Merillat ,he was good friend . Prayers for the family.
Roby Parks Jr.
Friend
September 13, 2021
I used to work with donnie he was surely a great guy prayers for his family.
Jc Clapp
Friend
September 12, 2021
Debbie, I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Donnie. He was a really nice guy I worked with for many yrs at Marley Mouldings. I would run into y’all from time to time, not sure you remember me but you have my sincere condolences. Sincerely, Rebessa Roten Greer
Rebessa Greer
Friend
September 11, 2021
May you Rest In Peace you was a friend praying for the family
Joyce Johnson
Friend
September 11, 2021
Ruth, so very sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family.
Babette Routh
September 11, 2021
A good friend.
Delena Hayden
Friend
September 11, 2021
Herman, Gary and family, I am so shocked to hear that Donnie has passed. He was a good friend to me for many years, often being there for me when I needed someone. I have a lot of good memories of us. He was a real good man. If there's anything I can do feel free to let me know. May the Lord hold you in His loving arms and comfort you during this time of sorrow and grief.

Mary Sadler Gillespie
[email protected]
Mary Gillespie
Friend
September 11, 2021
Donnie was a good man. Prayers for all the family and friends.
R.I.P. uncle Donnie
Sherry
Family
September 11, 2021
Donnie, was so kind hearted, he gave everything he had in life to anyone . He will surely be missed by so many. He is at peace, and we will see him again some day.
Naomi Peeples
Sister
September 10, 2021
Truly saddened by the loss of this kind man. Donnie was a special guy with a very big heart. He will be missed by so many people.
Mike Sawyers
Friend
September 10, 2021
To the family - friends - loved ones - I am so sorry for your loss. May God bring comfort and healing during this difficult time.
Johnny & Elaine Dixon
Family
September 9, 2021
