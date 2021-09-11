Herman, Gary and family, I am so shocked to hear that Donnie has passed. He was a good friend to me for many years, often being there for me when I needed someone. I have a lot of good memories of us. He was a real good man. If there's anything I can do feel free to let me know. May the Lord hold you in His loving arms and comfort you during this time of sorrow and grief.Mary Sadler Gillespie