Donis Ray Cook
August 9, 1952 - December 14, 2021
MENDOTA, Va.
Donis Ray Cook, was born on August 9, 1952, in Lackey, Ky., departed this life on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
He was known by many in the circle of local Bluegrass musicians, having played all over Eastern Kentucky and throughout Southwest Virginia for 40 years or more. When he retired from coal mining, he began to farm raising cattle in Abingdon, Va. Donis had a kindness about him that seemed to draw people and animals alike. Donis was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Marsh Cook and his daughter, Angela Couch (Garland) of Whitesburg, Ky. Other survivors include his sister, Barbara Tate (John) of Bowling Green, Ky.; brothers, Jonathan Cook (Ruby) of Hazard, Ky. and Larry Cook (Delania) of Winchester, Ky.; granddaughter, Kiera Couch; his extended family, Scotty and Diane Sproles of Bristol, Va., Amanda Henry of Charlottesville, Va., and Carrie and Rachael Sproles. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Charlene Lewis Cook Isom; nephew, Kelly Cook and a niece, Shasti Cook.
Donis was preceded in death his parents, Pearl and Elma Cook and his beloved son, Brandon Cook all of Kentucky.
The family also extends enormous gratitude to the Caris Healthcare team from Abingdon, Va., for their unwavering kindness and special care over the last months.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sammy Vickers and the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday at Greendale Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Long and Phillip Fleming.
Please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 50 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 in honor of Mr. Cook. Flowers will also be accepted in his memory.
